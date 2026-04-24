Hope for Healing

I’ve recently been diagnosed with BRCA1, a hereditary gene mutation that greatly increases the risk of breast and ovarian cancer. My family has lived through this reality — both my mom and aunt were diagnosed, and my aunt tragically passed away from ovarian cancer.





To protect my future health, my doctors recommend a preventative hysterectomy and mastectomy. These surgeries significantly reduce my chances of developing cancer, but they come with overwhelming medical costs, time away from work, and a long recovery.





This is a difficult moment for me and my family, and any donation — big or small — would truly help lighten the burden. Your support means more than I can express, and I’m deeply grateful for every contribution.





(BRCA1 is a hereditary gene mutation that greatly increases the risk of certain cancers.)