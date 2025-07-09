Hope for Harlow

Our Adoption Story





For years, we have prayed for the child God had planned for our family.





After walking through the heartbreak of losing six pregnancies and learning that we are unable to conceive naturally, we found ourselves asking God what was next. In that place of grief, He gently placed something on our hearts—a calling we couldn’t ignore.





Six years ago, we felt Him whisper that one day, we would bring a baby girl home through adoption.





Since then, we have prayed, waited, and trusted His timing. And now, with full hearts and unwavering faith, we believe this is the season He has been preparing us for.





We are a military family rooted in love, resilience, and faith. Our home is filled with laughter, strength, and a deep desire to welcome the daughter God has already chosen for us.





As I continue to grow my business and work day and night to bring us closer to her, we are stepping forward in faith—knowing that every step is part of a bigger plan.





This journey hasn’t been easy, but it has been full of purpose. We truly believe that our daughter is out there, and we are doing everything we can to bring her home.





How You Can Be Part of Our Story





Adoption comes with significant financial costs, and while we are working tirelessly to prepare, we can’t do it alone.





If you feel led to support our journey, whether through a donation, sharing our story, or lifting us up in prayer, it truly means more than words can express. Every contribution—big or small—brings us one step closer to holding our daughter in our arms.





Thank you for being part of our story, for your prayers, your support, and for helping us complete our family.





With love,

The Hamby Family



