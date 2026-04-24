Hope for Dawn





Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Hearts,





For 30 beautiful years, my wife, Dawn, has been the center of my world. She is a bright light, a compassionate soul, and the love of my life. Together, we have built a beautiful lifetime of memories, standing side by side through every one of life's ups and downs.





Today, we are facing our greatest challenge yet. Dawn has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer.





Hearing those words changed our lives in an instant. But if there is one thing I know about my wife, it is that she is incredibly strong, resilient, and a fighter. We are throwing everything we have at this diagnosis, working closely with her medical team to give her the absolute best care possible.





The Battle Ahead

While our focus is entirely on her healing, comfort, and treatment, the financial reality of a Stage 4 cancer battle is overwhelming. Medical bills, specialized treatments, travel for care, and the daily expenses that accumulate while navigating a major health crisis add a heavy burden to an already difficult time.





Because GiveSendGo is a place of hope and faith, we are reaching out to our community for help. We want to ensure that Dawn can focus 100% of her energy on fighting this disease, without the dark cloud of financial stress hanging over her.





How You Can Help

If you are able to support us financially, please know that no amount is too small. Every single dollar goes directly toward her medical care, comfort, and the mounting expenses of this battle.





If you are unable to donate, you can still play a massive role in our journey:

• Pray: We believe in the power of prayer. Please keep Dawn, myself, and our medical team in your daily prayers for healing, strength, and comfort.

• Share: Please share this campaign link with your own networks, churches, and social media pages.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your love, your prayers, and your generosity. For 30 years, we have walked this life hand in hand, and with your support, we know we aren't walking this path alone.





With deep gratitude,

Lloyd & The Coven Family