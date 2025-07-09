Hope for Dave: Walking This Journey Together

On Wednesday, June 3, our family's lives changed forever.

After meeting a friend for morning coffee, my dad, Dave, came home suddenly unable to speak. What we initially believed was a stroke was later confirmed to be a brain tumor. After a week of testing, he underwent brain surgery to remove the mass. His neurosurgeon did an incredible job removing the tumor, but she also confirmed what she suspected during surgery—it was glioblastoma, the most aggressive form of brain cancer.

In the weeks since, we've been on a crash course in learning about this disease. While there are treatments that can slow its progression, glioblastoma almost always returns. Yet we serve a BIG God who is not limited by man's timetable. Throughout this journey, we have witnessed countless ways that God has protected and provided for Mom and Dad. We know that healing is possible, and we continue to pray that God will give Dad many more precious years with his family and friends.

As if the diagnosis wasn't enough, Dad experienced another serious setback while waiting for brain surgery. After more than 24 hours of excruciating pain and no answers, the doctors finally discovered the cause. He developed a large pool of blood near his hip, creating a massive hematoma that caused nerve damage in his right leg. He has since lost feeling in much of his right leg and is currently unable to lift it. We often joke that his leg has made brain surgery seem like the easy part!

After spending a month in the hospital, Dad was finally able to leave. As wonderful as it was to be discharged, returning home wasn't possible. Because of his leg injury, their home isn't currently handicap accessible. To shower, Dad would have to navigate a full flight of stairs, which simply isn't safe.

One of God's many provisions has been dear friends who have opened their handicap-accessible home to Mom and Dad. Their generosity has given them a sweet place to rest and recover after such an incredibly difficult month. We are also so thankful for friends who have volunteered their time and talents to renovate the upstairs bathroom, making it safe and accessible so Mom and Dad can return home full time as Dad begins treatment.

If you know my parents, you know they are always the first to serve. They have spent their lives giving their time, encouragement, love, and resources to others because of the love Christ has shown them. Accepting help has never come easily for them, but we've been reminded that God often cares for His people through the generosity of others.

Many have asked how they can help. Along with your continued prayers, this fundraiser will help cover the costs of making their home accessible, mounting medical expenses, ongoing treatment, travel, and the unexpected needs that come with this diagnosis. Any gift, no matter the amount, is a tremendous blessing and will help lighten the financial burden so they can focus on what matters most—Dad's healing and time with those he loves.

If you feel led to give, thank you. If you're unable to give, we would be so grateful if you would continue praying for Dad and share this page with others.

We have been absolutely overwhelmed by the love, prayers, encouragement, meals, cards, visits, and support our family has received over the past month. No one expects to walk through something like this, but God has sustained us in unimaginable ways through His people.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.



