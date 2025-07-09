Hope for Brittany: Helping a Mother Save Her Home

Dear Friends, Family and Kind Strangers

We are urgently rallying together to support Brittany and her son during an absolute crisis. Right now, Brittany is facing the terrifying reality of losing both her home and her son. We are raising money to provide the immediate legal and housing security she needs to keep her family safe and intact.





Brittany is an incredible, dedicated mother who always puts her son first. Unfortunately, a series of hardships has placed her in a position where her housing security and parental rights are at immediate risk. No mother should have to face the threat of losing her home while at the same time fighting to keep her child by her side. The stress of this situation is overwhelming, and she cannot win this fight alone.





Your generosity will help:

Housing Preservation: Catching up on immediate housing costs to prevent eviction Supporting her Son – Donations will immediately assist with legal representation Basic Living Expenses – Helping to Cover utilities and groceries so she can focus 100% of her energy on her family’s survival





If you are able to contribute financially, please know that no amount is too small! Every single dollar acts as a lifeline of hope. If you cannot donate at this time, we completely understand and humbly ask for your prayers and for you to share this page.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for surrounding Brittany with love, stability, and blessings during her darkest hour!





To prevent retaliation during the battle for her son, both identities remain confidential. My name is Terry and this is my daughter.