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Hope for Adam Fox!

Monthly Goal$200 USD
Total Raised$1,541 USD
Raised this month$50 USD

Fundraiser created byGabrielle Badgero

Fundraiser funds will be received by Gabrielle Badgero

Hope for Adam Fox!

My name is Gabby Badgero and I am the proud sister of Adam Fox. Thank you to everyone who continues to pray for Adam and his homecoming. Sadly, Adam is still being held in ADX Florence. While he is in the step down unit currently, his conditions have not improved and half the time his meals aren’t even cooked and are extremely cold, leaving him incredibly hungry. He has asked me to pass along the message below, in hopes of his supporters helping with his commissary needs:


hello everyone,

   If possible, I would greatly appreciate any and all donations to help my family with continuing to provide for me with commissary. i am in the step down unit of ADX in the USP @ Florence, CO and things are pretty rough here. We dont get fed as much as we should, i arrived here in february and have lost nearly 30lbs since then. My family has done above and beyond for me, but i know they are having struggles and i would just ask if you are able to help take the burden off them so i can be able to get the things i need like food and hygeine, i would be greatly blessed and humbled by any generosity. Thank you for your time, i wish everyone well and God Bless all of ya!!;)


                                         Adam D Fox


We have personally done everything we can to continue to make sure he is able to purchase extra food and hygiene products, but it is beginning to take a toll on myself and our family. There is no donation too small, even $5 helps!! - I know Adam, myself and our entire family will be so grateful for any donations received. No matter what is donated, it helps take the weight off our shoulders. I do know times are hard for a lot of people financially so if you are unable to donate, please pray for his homecoming to happen soon! Prayers are what keeps us going and I know God hears them, we just don’t understand His plan yet but we will! I continue to be in awe of the support Adam has, many complete strangers who have never met him. We continue to pray Adam will be home soon but in the meantime, your support and prayers mean the world to all of us!


May God bless you and keep you!

Thank you - Adam’s family❤️

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