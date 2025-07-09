Hope for a Mother Starting Over

My son and I recently escaped a domestic violence situation and have been fighting to rebuild our lives from scratch. We were desperate to find safe housing, but the emergency money I saved was stolen by a woman who scammed us when we were at our most vulnerable claiming for me not to block “gods blessing”

Just days later, someone brake‑checked me on the road, causing an accident that totaled our only car. the one thing we relied on for work, school, and staying safe.

Right now, we’re trying to recover from trauma, homelessness, and sudden financial loss all at once. I’m asking for help so we can secure stable housing, replace essentials, and find reliable transportation again.

Any support, shares, or kindness truly means the world. Thank you for helping us fight for a fresh start.