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Hope for a mother and her children please help us

Goal$3,600 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBrittany Perkins

Hope for a mother and her children please help us

A safe place to call home is something every child deserves. Right now, I'm doing everything I can to keep a roof over my five children's heads after losing my job and falling victim to a job scam that took away the little money I had. I recently found a new job and I’m working hard to rebuild, but we are facing the possibility of losing our home before I receive my first paycheck.

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, but my children are my reason to keep fighting. I’m putting my pride aside because they deserve security, stability, and a place where they feel safe. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help us stay in our home, keep food on the table, and give my children the chance to get through this difficult season.

If you’re unable to donate, I completely understand. A share, a prayer, or a kind word can make a difference. Thank you for taking the time to hear our story and for helping a mother do everything she can to protect and provide for her children.

A Prayer for Help and Breakthrough

Dear God,

I come before You with a humble heart, asking for Your strength, guidance, and provision during this difficult time. You know every struggle, every tear, and every burden I carry as I fight to take care of my children.

Lord, open doors that no one can close. Bring blessings, opportunities, and the right people into our lives at the right time. Provide a safe home for my children, meet every need we have, and replace fear with faith. Give me the strength to keep going when I feel tired, the courage to keep believing when things seem impossible, and the wisdom to make the right choices for my family.

I pray that every person who reads our story is touched with compassion and kindness. Bless those who are able to give, bless those who share, and bless those who send prayers. Let this difficult chapter become a testimony of Your grace, love, and faithfulness.

Amen.

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