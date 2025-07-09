HELP-A-CHILD Outreach:Food, Cloths, Gospel etc

For over 10 years, my family and I have been on a mission: reaching village children with the love of Christ. Through Children Evangelical Outreaches, we’ve had the privilege of serving 2,000+ children across different villages in Nigeria with the Gospel, food, clothing, medicals, & back-to-school materials.

But the need is growing. Many of these children are from families who are struggling to provide a meal a day. Some walk miles to school with no books, uniform, and no hope of seeing a doctor when they’re sick. A lot are in Internally Displaced People - camps as a result of terrorism in Nigeria. That’s why we’re raising funds today.

Your gift will help us to provide: Free Food, Cloths, books, etc and Host Bible programs, and community events that share the hope of Jesus.





Thank you for becoming a part of a 10-year story of God showing up for “the helpless.”

Would you give today?



