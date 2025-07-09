Hope and Relief for the Seiers

This precious family deeply needs our community's love, prayers, and financial support right now. In a heartbreakingly short period, they have endured an overwhelming sequence of life-altering trials.

Recently, the family suffered the sudden and devastating loss of LaRay’s parents, who passed away just three weeks apart. As they were beginning to navigate that profound grief, tragedy struck again. LaRay’s husband, Rob Seier, suffered a severe stroke. The stroke has left him with significant residual weakness, and he now requires intensive, 24/7 care and assistance on his long journey toward recovery.

To be by his side and manage his care, LaRay has been forced to be away from work since April. Taking this necessary leave has completely devastated their household income, leaving them to face mounting medical expenses and daily bills without a regular baseline of financial support.

We are reaching out to ask you to partner with the Seier family during this critical time. Your generous donations will go directly toward easing their financial burden, covering essential medical costs, and helping LaRay focus on Rob's rehabilitation without the crushing weight of financial ruin.

Above all, please keep Rob, LaRay, and the entire Seier family in your daily prayers. Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, and for being the hands and feet of hope for this wonderful family.