Hope and help for Jr through a difficult time

Jr is going through one of the hardest seasons of his life right now. Due to ongoing chronic pain, financial hardship, and unexpected setbacks, he is struggling to cover even the most basic necessities like food, clothing, transportation, housing, and everyday living expenses.





He is the kind of person who would never ask for help himself, which is why I’m creating this fundraiser on his behalf. Jr has always been hardworking, humble, and willing to help others whenever he could. Years of physically demanding farm and agricultural work have taken a serious toll on his body, and after multiple injuries without proper medical care, he now lives with chronic pain on a daily basis.





Right now, one of the biggest immediate needs is reliable transportation. His current vehicle is in need of major repairs, and without dependable transportation it becomes extremely difficult for him to get to medical appointments, look for work opportunities, or handle daily necessities. My hope is to raise enough funds to either repair his current vehicle or help him eventually get a more reliable car so he can safely get to the care and support he needs.





Another urgent need is stable housing. Jr is currently trying to get by while staying with a friend, but having funds for housing would help provide him with stability, safety, and a place where he can focus on healing and rebuilding his life. Housing support would help cover temporary living expenses and give him a better chance to get through the next few difficult months while he waits for possible assistance programs and potential disability support.





The funds raised would go toward essential needs including housing, groceries, clothing, medical-related travel, vehicle repairs or replacement, and other daily living expenses while he works toward getting back on his feet.





Every donation, no matter the amount, truly makes a difference and means more than words can express.





If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping Jr in your thoughts and prayers would also mean so much.





Thank you for showing kindness and support during such a difficult time.



