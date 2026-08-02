Hope and Help for Bruce and Susanelizabeth Turner

Our dear friend, mentor, encourager, and pastor, Bruce Turner, was recently diagnosed with Frontal Lobe Dementia and Early Alzheimer's. Although he had been suffering with aphasia for some time, this diagnosis came as quite a shock. It also caused an immediate end to the job that he enjoyed so much - being an Uber driver. Not only was that job the primary source of income for Bruce and Susan, it was the way that he ministered to and shared the love of Jesus with the individuals that God brought his way.





They covet your prayers as they walk this difficult journey. In addition, if you are led to, please contribute to this funding request which will help cover their financial needs now that there is little income, driving needs and upcoming medical expenses.





Ephesians 3:20-21

Now to Him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us, to Him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, for ever and ever! Amen.



