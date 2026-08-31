Hope and Healing for Widows and Orphans

I'm raising money to support widows and orphans in my community who have been affected by crisis. Many have lost their loved ones, source of livelihood and their communities, leaving them in abject poverty and traumatised .





I want to help them heal and regain hope through trauma healing workshops, skill acquisition workshops, and basic food items. These resources will give them emotional, spiritual, and physical support as they work through this difficult time.





Your donation will help us reach those who need it most. Thank you for standing with us.