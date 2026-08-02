Hope and Healing for Jake

This fundraiser is being put together to help support Jake and his wife, Gretchen Hall as they navigate the many trials of Jake's cancer diagnosis. Jake has been through cancer treatments over the last several years, first with bladder cancer and then a few years later it returned in the lung. In between those diagnoses, it was determined that he also has Parkinson's disease. Now this latest diagnosis was the lung cancer returning and metastasizing to his spine. In short, there have been many, many storms to weather.





There will be a benefit dinner for Jake on June 13th, but for any of you who love and care for him and are unfortunately unable to attend in person, this fundraiser is available to assist. Any donations are greatly appreciated!





Thank you for being a blessing to Jake and Gretchen.





May God bless you and yours.