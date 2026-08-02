Hope and Healing for Corey “Sue” Shelnutt

There are moments in life that divide everything into “before” and “after.”

For Sue, that moment came with the words no one is ever prepared to hear: Stage 4 cholangiocarcinoma.

In an instant, life changed.

Cancer has spread from his colon to his liver, and instead of spending his days working, providing for his family, and making memories with the people he loves, his days are now filled with doctor’s appointments, treatments, uncertainty, and the fight of his life.

But cancer doesn’t define who he is.

He is a devoted father whose greatest joy is his children. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, and a loyal friend who would give the shirt off his back to someone in need.





As his illness has progressed, he has become unable to work. The financial burden has grown almost as quickly as the emotional one. Medical bills continue to pile up while everyday expenses— rent, utilities, groceries, transportation, and countless unexpected costs—don’t stop simply because cancer entered the picture.

Just when things felt impossibly heavy, a door opened.

Sue has been given the opportunity to see a new medical team, and with that opportunity has come something cancer can never take away: hope. He is holding tightly to his faith, believing with everything he has that this could be where healing begins. While no one knows what tomorrow holds, we know the One who does, and we are choosing to believe that this chapter is not the end of his story.

This journey is one no family should have to walk alone.

If you’ve ever prayed for a miracle, this is one of those moments. If you’ve ever wondered whether a small act of kindness could change someone’s life, this is that opportunity. Every donation, every share, every prayer tells Sue and his family that they are not fighting this battle by themselves.

No gift is too small. Every dollar helps relieve the burden so he can focus on what matters most—fighting for his life, spending precious time with those he loves, and pursuing every treatment available to him.

If you are unable to give financially, we ask for something just as powerful: your prayers. Pray for healing. Pray for strength on the hard days. Pray for wisdom for his doctors. Pray for peace when fear tries to creep in. Pray that God would continue to make a way where there seems to be no way.

We believe our God is still a God of miracles. We believe hope is never wasted. And we believe that when a community comes together in love, incredible things can happen.

From the depths of our hearts, thank you for standing with Sue. Thank you for every prayer whispered on his behalf, every dollar given in love, every message of encouragement, and every share that helps his story reach someone else.

May God bless each of you for the compassion you’ve shown during one of the hardest chapters of his life.





Sue’s mom, Connie, has Zelle if you prefer to give that way 678-850-1402.