Hope and Healing for Cam

For several years, our son Cameron has faced significant health challenges that have impacted nearly every aspect of daily life. As parents, we have spent countless hours seeking answers, consulting medical professionals, pursuing treatment options, advocating for his care, and praying for wisdom as we navigate a road we never expected to travel.

Over the years, we have explored many different approaches in our effort to help Cameron heal and improve his quality of life. We are now in a new phase of that journey. What began with a few appointments has grown into an extensive medical plan involving additional testing, imaging, specialist consultations, and ongoing treatment. As new information has come to light, his treatment plan has been extended, and several additional tests have now been ordered to help us better understand the underlying causes of his illness and determine the best path forward.

We are encouraged to share that we are beginning to see encouraging signs of progress. While Cameron still has a long road ahead, these early improvements have given our family renewed hope. We remain grateful for every step forward and continue praying that God will use these treatments to bring lasting healing.

While some portions of Cameron’s care may be covered by insurance, many necessary pieces of this journey are only partially covered or not covered at all. As his testing, treatment, and support needs have grown, so has the financial pressure on our family. We are committed to continuing this journey wherever it leads, but we cannot do it alone.

Out of respect for Cameron’s privacy, we will not be sharing specific medical details publicly. We appreciate your understanding as we seek to protect his dignity while still being honest about the challenges our family is facing.

Because Cameron’s care has expanded beyond what we originally anticipated, we are increasing our fundraising goal from $10,000 to $15,000. This updated goal reflects the continued testing, extended treatment plan, and ongoing medical expenses now before us. We continue to trust God to provide each step of the way, and we are deeply thankful for every person who has helped carry this burden with us.

For transparency and accountability, all funds received through this campaign will be used to support Cameron’s care and the needs that arise from his ongoing health challenges. This may include medical expenses, testing, consultations, treatments, medications, supplements, specialized dietary needs, and the financial impact that treatment, appointments, and caregiving responsibilities can have on our family’s daily life and our ability to work. As Cameron’s needs evolve, funds will be used where they are most needed to support his care and well-being.

In addition to Ryan and me, a trusted person outside our immediate family will help oversee the campaign and its finances, including reviewing spending related to Cameron’s care. This provides an added layer of accountability and helps ensure that funds are used responsibly and for the purposes shared here.

More than anything, we ask for your prayers. Please pray for healing for Cameron, wisdom for our family and his medical providers, strength for the days ahead, and clear direction as we continue making decisions about his care.

One of the greatest blessings throughout this journey has been the encouragement Cameron has received from so many of you. He reads your messages, sees every donation, and knows he is not walking this road alone. Your prayers, kind words, and generosity have lifted his spirits more than you may ever realize.

Throughout this journey, God has been faithful. He has carried us through difficult seasons, provided for us in unexpected ways, and reminded us time and again that we are not walking this road alone. We continue to place our hope and trust in Him.

Whether you are able to give financially, pray, or simply share this campaign, we are deeply grateful. Thank you for continuing to walk alongside our family and for supporting Cameron as we take these next steps forward.