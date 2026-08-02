Hope and Healing for Azalea

Following a devastating car accident, Azalea suffered catastrophic injuries to her neck and spine. She underwent emergency spinal surgery, where surgeons placed rods and pins in her lower back to stabilize her spine. She is also wearing a halo brace to protect her neck as she begins the long road to recovery.





Today, Azalea remains in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), where she continues to receive around-the-clock specialized care. While her family is grateful for the incredible medical team caring for her, they are facing unimaginable uncertainty. At this time, they do not know if Azalea will regain full feeling or the ability to walk.





When she is strong enough to leave the PICU, her journey will be far from over. She will require inpatient rehabilitation, where she will begin intensive therapy to help her regain as much strength, mobility, and independence as possible. The road ahead will be long, challenging, and filled with both hope and hard work.





As her parents remain by her side every moment, the financial burden continues to grow. Medical expenses, rehabilitation, travel, specialized equipment, clothing to accommodate her halo, and lost income while caring for Azalea are just some of the many unexpected costs they now face.





We are asking our family, friends, neighbors, and compassionate strangers to rally around Azalea and her family during this incredibly difficult time. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden so they can focus on what matters most—helping their little girl heal.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and lifting Azalea and her family up in prayer. Your love, encouragement, and generosity will remind them they are not walking this journey alone.





Azalea is a brave, beautiful little girl with an infectious smile and a lifetime of memories still waiting to be made. While the future is uncertain, we know she will need an army of people standing beside her. Thank you for being part of that army and for helping give Azalea every opportunity to heal and thrive.