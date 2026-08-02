Hope and Healing for Amber Carbone

Amber is courageously battling cervical cancer after being diagnosed in February 2025. In the coming month, she will begin another round of chemotherapy as she continues this difficult journey with incredible strength and faith.

We are holding tightly to our faith in Jesus Christ, trusting Him to carry Amber through each step ahead. We believe in His healing power, His comfort in suffering, and His peace that surpasses all understanding. Even in the midst of uncertainty, we are choosing hope and standing on His promises.

Amber is a devoted mother to two amazing children and has spent the last 18 years pouring her heart into the lives of young children as a teacher at SPLASH Day School. She is kind, selfless, loyal, and deeply loved by all who know her. She has always given so freely to others, and now we have the opportunity to pour that same love and support back into her.

As Amber faces this health journey, the impact is not only physical and emotional, but financial as well. In addition to mounting medical expenses and the inability to work during treatment, she is now facing the unexpected closure of her workplace, leaving her without a source of income during this incredibly challenging time. Our greatest desire is for her to be able to focus on healing, resting, and fighting this battle, not worrying about bills and daily expenses.

If you feel led, please consider donating. Every gift, no matter the size, is truly a blessing and helps lighten the burden for Amber and her family during this difficult time. Most importantly, we ask for your prayers, for strength, peace, healing, comfort, and unwavering faith in the days ahead.

“Cast all your anxiety on Him because He cares for you.” ~ 1 Peter 5:7

Thank you for loving, supporting, and walking alongside Amber through this journey. ❤️