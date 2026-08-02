Hope and Healing for Alice

Our family is reaching out with humble hearts to ask for your support for our mom.





Alice’s life changed in an instant after being involved in an ATV accident. What began as a traumatic injury led to other hospital stays and additional medical complications, making her recovery even more challenging.





Right now, Alice is unable to work or earn a living while she focuses on healing. Along with the physical and emotional challenges she faces every day, the financial burden of medical bills, daily living expenses, and lost income continues to grow.





Anyone who knows Alice knows she is a kind, hardworking, and caring person who has always been willing to help others. Now, she needs the support of her community.





We are asking for your help, whether through a donation or simply by sharing this fundraiser with others. Every contribution, no matter the amount, will go toward medical expenses, rehabilitation, household bills, and helping relieve the financial stress while she recovers.





Most importantly, we ask for your prayers, encouragement, and support as Alice continues her journey toward healing. Your kindness and generosity mean more than words can express, and our family is deeply grateful for every person who stands beside us during this difficult time.





Thank you for helping us give Alice the opportunity to focus on what matters most—her recovery.



