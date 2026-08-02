Hope and Healing for Alex

Support the Fight:

Our dear friends,the Wollfarths,are walking through a season no family should face alone. Their son, Alex, is fighting a courageous battle against cancer. To support his immune system and recovery, he will begin a regimen of high-dose Vitamin C and other specialized infusions.

The Challenge:

These critical treatments cost $309 per session and are required three times a week. Because they are considered supplemental, they are not covered by insurance. This, combined with the need for lodging near the clinic and the inability to work full-time while bedside, has created a significant financial hurdle.

How You Can Help:

We are aiming for $50,000 to ensure Alex receives every treatment he needs without interruption. Your donations go directly to his medical fund and family lodging. Please join us on the Prayer Wall to share your support.

Monthly Cost Breakdown:

Vitamin C Infusions

$3,708 / month

Fixed cost: $309 per session, 3-4 times per week.

Additional Infusions:

Cost TBD

Allowance for other prescribed treatments not covered by insurance.





Lodging (Hotel/Airbnb):

$2,500 – $4,000 / month

Critical for family unity near the treatment center.





Travel & Logistics:

$500 – $700 / month

Fuel, parking, and clinic transit.





Campaign Milestones

Tracking progress toward our $50,000 goal helps celebrate every victory:

$8,000: "The First Month" – Fully covers one month of intensive treatment and lodging.

$16,000: "Stability" – Two full months of care secured.

$25,000: "The Halfway Mark" – Ensures a full quarter (3 months) of treatment is funded.

$50,000: "The Safety Net" – Provides roughly 6–8 months of total support.





May God bless you for being a blessing to the Wollfarth family at this time. Please continue to pray that God will use this treatment to heal Alex completely.