Hope and Healing After Double Mastectomy

After walking through the life-changing journey of breast cancer and undergoing a double mastectomy, I am now focused on my next chapter: healing, rebuilding strength, and restoring quality of life.





While my surgeries were necessary, recovery is ongoing — physically, emotionally, and financially. I am pursuing natural and integrative therapies designed to support recovery, reduce inflammation, strengthen the immune system, improve energy, and promote whole-body wellness during this critical healing phase.





Unfortunately, my doctors made critical mistakes during my surgery and post care treatment which resulted in necrosis over maybe 25% of skin. Since then, I’ve had to have subsequent fixes and invasive wound care to save my skin and my life. After 2 long months of constant wound care 3 to 4x a day, finally now the stitches are out. I currently have a severe disfigurement making any rebuild or reconstruction "unlikely" or maybe an "even out" per my new doctor. I am not wanting to take any chances so I am coming to terms with the idea of no reconstruction. JESUS sustains me and my faith gives me great joy! I did not go septic. I did not die. And the Lord lives and moves for me to be in HIS Presence and Being! Thank you, my Jesus, My Christ!





Many of these supportive therapies are not covered by insurance, yet they can play an important role in my comfort, recovery, and overall well-being. Funds raised through this campaign will help cover expenses such as:

Integrative wellness treatments Nutritional therapy and supplementation IV nutrient support 351(a) MSC Exosomes IV therapy Hyperbaric oxygen therapy Lymphatic and post-surgical recovery care Holistic rehabilitation services Travel and recovery-related expenses Time away from work during healing





I am blessed to be surrounded by my loving wellness community who have helped support me with courage, faith, and determination throughout this journey. Now I am asking my community to come together in support — whether through a donation, sharing this campaign, or keeping me in your prayers and encouragement.





Every contribution, no matter the size, helps lighten the burden and allows me to focus on healing and recovery with hope and dignity.





Thank you for standing beside me during this season of restoration and healing.





With gratitude,

Sherrye McGregor