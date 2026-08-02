Hope after tradgagy

I have a ten month old he father died two months ago... I am supposed to be out of my house by the 1st have a new place an hour in a half away but no way to fund it because of benefits taking Soo long... 4 days after his death a supposed close friend took every penny Doug and I had to our NAME!!! ALOS HAVE A ALMOST 6BYR OLD Daughter WHO Just beat ALL leukemia!!!!! As you can see it's been a ROUGH ALMOST 3 YEARS!!! I NEVER ask for help... But idk what else to dooooooool!!!!!!!