Hope After House Fire

A family connected to our family recently experienced a devastating house fire and lost nearly all of their belongings. Thankfully, everyone made it out safely, but they are now trying to start over while caring for their 7 children, ages 1–13.

The children are:

13 year old girl 12 year old girl 11 year old boy 10 year old girl 9 year old boy 5 year old boy 1½ year old boy

Right now, they are in need of many everyday essentials, including clothing, diapers, pull-ups, beds, mattresses, and an air conditioner. The two youngest boys wear size 4 diapers and 4T–5T pull-ups.

We have also created an Amazon wishlist with practical items for the family as they begin rebuilding their lives after this loss.

Our hope is not only to help meet immediate needs, but also to help this family move toward stable housing again in the months ahead. Any donation—big or small—will help lighten the burden during this incredibly difficult season.

If you are local to Holmes or Wayne County and would like to donate food, furniture, mattresses, household items, or other essentials, please reach out.

Most of all, we hope to be the hands and feet of Jesus through this, and that this family would feel deeply loved and supported during such a difficult time.

Thank you so much for your kindness, prayers, generosity, and support for this family. ❤️



