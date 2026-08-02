Hope Across Continents: Sharing Christ Love

Grace and peace to you in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ!

God has called me on a powerful global mission trip that will take me across Asia, different parts of Africa, South America, and the Caribbean. This is not a vacation-it is an opportunity to walk in the footsteps of Jesus by teaching as He taught, showing God's love in practical ways, and bringing encouragement and hope to pastors and church families in need.





On this journey I will:

Assist local pastors through teaching, training, and fellowship

Strengthen church families facing challenges by encouraging their faith

Be a blessing by listening, praying, and pouring into believers across cultures

These regions are often overlooked, yet God is powerfully at work there. Your partnership will help strengthen the Body of Christ and restore hope where it is needed most.





I need to raise $25000 to cover transportation, lodging, meals, ministry supplies, and trip expenses. Every dollar goes directly to the mission, and every prayer fuels it.





How Can You Partner Today:

Pray for open doors, protection, and lasting fruit.

Give any amount that the Lord puts on your heart.

Follow along-I'll share regular updates so you can rejoice in what God does!

Thank you for standing with me in this Kingdom assignment. Together, we can make a difference across continents for the glory of God!





In Christ's love

Saundra Baylor







