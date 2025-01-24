Fight for the Heart Tour

Help the Hood Family Answer the Call: A Journey of Hope, Freedom, and Victory





Dear Friends,





The Hood family has received a powerful calling from God to take the message of Love and Purity to churches and congregations across the United States and Canada. We are stepping out in faith to share the transformative hope found in Yeshua the Messiah (Jesus Christ) – the hope that sets us free from the power of sin and empowers us to overcome temptation.





Our Mission: To Preach the Victory in Christ





We are passionate about spreading the life-changing message that through the power of God, we can resist sin and stand firm in the testing of our faith. Already, we’ve seen how this message has radically changed the way people understand Christianity. It’s not just about believing in Jesus – it’s about experiencing His transformative power to live in victory over sin.





Why We Need Your Help





To fully answer God’s call, we need a bus that will serve as our home while we travel, minister, and share this message from place to place. This will allow us to live as a family, while being mobile and accessible to the churches and communities we feel led to serve.





Your donations will directly contribute to purchasing and outfitting a bus that will support our family on this incredible journey.





Why Support Us?





By partnering with us, you become a part of something bigger – a movement of believers who are embracing the power of God to break free from sin, stand strong in the face of temptation, and live in the victory Christ has already won for us. Your support will enable us to reach more people with this life-giving message, and together, we can help reshape the way people live out their faith.





How You Can Be Involved





Pray – We covet your prayers for our family, for open doors, and for divine connections along the way.

Donate – Your financial contribution will directly fund the purchase of the bus and the operational costs associated with our travels.

Share – Spread the word about our mission. If you know of churches or ministries that would be blessed by this message, let us know!

We believe that through God’s provision and your partnership, we will be able to reach countless lives with the hope of true freedom in Christ. Will you join us in answering this call?





Thank you for your love, prayers, and support!





Blessings,

Aaron Hood and the Hood Family