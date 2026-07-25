Honour's 2026 Deaf Mission Trip

Hi, everyone! My name is Honour Patrick, and God has given me a wonderful opportunity to travel to Nassau, Bahamas on a mission's trip in July this summer. I will be volunteering at a Summer Deaf Camp with International Christian Centers for the Deaf (ICCD). The main purpose of this trip is to help serve under-privileged Deaf children and young adults in Nassau, Bahamas. Working with Deaf kids anywhere is a passion of mine and one of my favorite things to do!





You may not know this, but the Deaf community is one of the largest unreached people group in the world, with up to 98% lacking access to the Gospel. I want to be someone who helps to change that. I will be flying out on July 18th with the team from Roanoke, VA. We will be there for one week, running a VBS with games, teachings, arts and crafts, etc. for Deaf children.





I am asking for your prayer support at this time. First, to cover me and the team as we travel and are there. Please pray for all logistics to go smoothly and for everyone's health to remain good as well. Second, pray that Jesus' love shines brightly through all of us, and that our efforts produce a harvest of souls for the Kingdom. And finally, for funds to come in for everyone who has signed up to be a part of this effort. If you feel led to support me financially, I would greatly appreciate it.





Thank you for allowing me to share this exciting news with you. I am looking forward to this trip and will trust the Lord to provide in every way. Please remember to pray for me and the rest of our team as we serve Deaf and hearing kids, teens and adults in Nassau, Bahamas this summer. God bless you all!