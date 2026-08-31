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Honouring the Life & Legacy of Mr Abiodun Olayinka

Goal£15,000 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byBabatunde Sowole

Honouring the Life & Legacy of Mr Abiodun Olayinka

On 9 August 2026, our family said goodbye to our beloved father, Mr. Abiodun Olayinka Sowole — a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and a man whose life and music touched the hearts of many.


Daddy was a respected Organist Emeritus, known for his many years of dedicated service within the Cathedral Diocese in Lagos. Music was much more than something he played; it was part of who he was and one of the ways he served God and blessed others.


Through the organ, his commitment to worship, and his years of faithful service, Daddy became a familiar and cherished presence to generations of worshippers. His music accompanied moments of worship, celebration, reflection and remembrance, touching lives in ways that even he may never have fully realised.


To us, however, he was simply Daddy.


Behind the accomplished organist and the man so many people knew and respected was our father and grandfather — a man whose presence, guidance, love and memories will remain with us for the rest of our lives.


His passing has left a void in our family that words cannot adequately describe, but we are comforted by the life he lived, the people he impacted and the legacy he leaves behind. Although the hands that played the organ may now be still, the music, memories and lives he touched will continue to speak.


As a family, we are now preparing to give Daddy a dignified and befitting farewell that honours the life he lived and the legacy he leaves behind.


The overall funeral and burial arrangements are currently estimated at approximately ₦30 million. We recognise that this is a significant undertaking, and following the many expressions of love and enquiries from family members, friends, church family, colleagues and well-wishers asking how they can support us, we have created this fundraiser.


This page provides an opportunity for those who knew Daddy, were touched by his life or music, or simply wish to stand with our family at this time to contribute towards his funeral and burial arrangements.


No contribution is too small, and there is absolutely no obligation to give. Every gift will be received with sincere gratitude and will go towards helping us honour Daddy and give him the farewell he deserves.


And if you are unable to contribute financially, we deeply value your prayers, messages of comfort, memories of Daddy and your support for our family. If Daddy's music or life touched you in some way, we would also love for you to share your memories of him.


To everyone who has called, visited, prayed, sent messages, shared memories or offered support since his passing, thank you. Your kindness has meant more to our family than we can express.


As we celebrate his life, we choose to remember not only the sadness of his departure but also the beautiful legacy he leaves behind — a legacy of faith, family, service and music.


May the melodies he gave so freely continue to echo in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.


Forever in our hearts. Always in our memories. His music and legacy live on. ❤️


With heartfelt gratitude,

The Sowole Family

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