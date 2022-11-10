Honoring Chris: Motivational socks: fight cancer!

In loving memory of Chris Hiatt, the dear father of Drew & Grace and husband of Kara...

Chris lost his courageous 27 month battle to ocular melanoma in September of 2021 at the age of 43. During his journey, he was gifted several motivational socks. These socks from his aunt were purchased from Notes to Self. On the socks were written encouraging words for Chris as he put his feet up during treatment and while resting. Kara and her children wanted to find a way to honor Chris and give back to cancer patients. Therefore, they have decided to "Be a Light Like Chris" through raising funds to purchase motivational socks to continue to distribute to cancer patients. Notes to Self has been committed to match sock purchases. The funds raised will be used to purchase socks for cancer patients and all socks will be matched by the company. If you feel called to be a light to cancer patients through this memorial in honor of Chris, please donate through this site. In addition, if you would ever like to purchase socks on your own for yourself, family, or others, please use the special link of www.notestoself.com/honoringchris to purchase socks. Any socks purchased through this specific link will be matched for cancer patients. Thus far we have been able to gift cancer patients with over 1,000 pairs of socks in honor of Chris. #bealightlikechris

You are STRONG! You are AMAZING! You are a BLESSING! You are COURAGEOUS! You are NOT ALONE!

God's Blessings & Love,

Kara, Drew & Grace Hiatt

Isaiah 60:1 "Arise, shine: for your light has come, And the glory of the Lord has risen upon you."

Matthew 5:16 "Let your light shine before men in such a way that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven."

Psalm 119:105 "Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path."







