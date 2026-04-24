Honoring Ximena's Memory

Ximena was a bright, sweet, and loving daughter and friend. She was in middle school and enjoyed band, cheer, and being around her friends and family. She passed away on August 25th.





We are working to cover burial services and asking for any support during this tough time. Your donation would mean so much to us as we honor her memory.





Thank you for your support





Ximena era una hija y amiga brillante, dulce y amorosa. Estaba en la escuela secundaria y disfrutaba de la banda, la porristas y estar cerca de sus amigos y familiares. Ella falleció el 25 de agosto.

Estamos trabajando para cubrir los servicios funerarios y solicitamos cualquier apoyo durante este momento difícil. Tu donación significaría mucho para nosotros mientras honramos su memoria





Gracias por su apoyo







