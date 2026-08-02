Honoring Vivians Legacy

﻿In Loving Memory of Vivian "Pumpkin" Rhineheart Vivian Rhineheart—affectionately known to many as "Pumpkin"—was truly a special soul who brought immeasurable joy and warmth to everyone she met. She was a woman of many passions: she adored her children, found peace in cooking, and always had a signature flair for fashion and shopping. From the wonderful stories shared by those who knew her, it is clear that Vivian lived life vibrantly. She loved to travel, found rhythm in music, and possessed a fiery personality that could light up any room. Whenever Pumpkin showed up, you knew you were in for a good time. We ALL are profoundly thankful for the chance to have known and loved her. Honoring Her Legacy Sadly, Vivian recently passed away, and our family is now facing the difficult reality of managing her final arrangements. We want to honor her memory and celebrate her legacy, but the costs of a funeral service and a cremation urn are currently more than we can manage on our own. This fundraiser is our way of reaching out to our community for support during this incredibly challenging time. How You Can Support Us We want to say thank you in advance for any contribution toward putting Vivian to rest. Every donation, no matter the size, makes a difference. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this Fund-raiser helps us tremendously. Your support means the world to us as we come together to remember and celebrate the incredible life and legacy of our beloved Pumpkin.