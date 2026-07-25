Honoring the Memory of Motorcycle Police Officer

It is with broken hearts that we share the sudden and tragic passing of our dear friend, Tamás Szöllősi, who lost his life on 3 June 2026 while carrying out his duties as a motorcycle police officer.

I had the privilege of calling Tomi my friend for 25 years. To know him was to love him. He was the kind of person who could make anyone smile, always finding the positive in every situation and bringing laughter wherever he went. His cheerful personality, kindness, and loyalty earned him countless friends, and his loss has left an unimaginable void in the hearts of all who knew him.

Tomi was only 34 years old.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, and their two beautiful young sons, 3year old and a 5month old.

They live in our small hometown in southeastern Hungary, where Tomi was known and loved by so many.

Above all else, Tomi was a devoted family man. Becoming a father was one of the proudest moments of his life. He adored his boys and spoke about them with a joy that lit up every room. Anyone who knew him could see how much he loved being a dad. Whether he was playing with his 3year old, caring for his baby boy, or dreaming about the future he wanted to build for them, his family was always at the center of everything he did.

From a young age, Tomi dreamed of becoming a motorcycle police officer. Through determination, hard work, and dedication, he achieved that dream and proudly served for over 15 years in the police force. He wore the uniform with pride and gave his all to protecting others and serving his community.

When he wasn't at work, he was dedicating himself to his family and their future. Tomi and his wife were in the middle of renovating their first family home, a project he poured his heart into. Every spare moment was spent working on the house, caring for his children, or making memories with the people he loved most. He worked tirelessly to provide a better future for his family.

Tomi passed away following a tragic accident while on duty. His colleagues and emergency services fought desperately to save his life and did everything they possibly could, but despite their efforts, he could not be saved.

The loss of Tomi is impossible to put into words. He was an incredible husband, father, son, colleague, and friend. He touched countless lives with his kindness, humor, and unwavering positivity. His passing has left a void in our hearts that can never truly be filled.

We are creating this fundraiser to support his wife and two little boys as they face the difficult road ahead without the man who loved them so deeply. Funds raised will help complete the family home renovations that Tomi was working so hard to finish, assist with daily living expenses, and help provide for the future education of his two young sons.

During this unimaginable time, any contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, we ask that you please share this fundraiser and keep Tomi’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for helping us honor the life, service, and memory of Tamás Szöllősi.

A loving husband. A proud father. A loyal friend. A dedicated police officer.

Gone far too soon, but his love, his laughter, and his legacy will live on through the family he cherished and the countless lives he touched.



