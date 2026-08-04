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Honoring The Life of Enid Clair Blake-Bryan

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySharon Bryan-Bates

Honoring The Life of Enid Clair Blake-Bryan

"i will give thanks to the Lord with my whole heart; I will recount all of Your wonderful deeds." — Proverbs 10:7


Dear Friends, Family, and Community, It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of our beloved mother and grand-mother, who left us on June 17. Clair was a wonderful [mother and grandmother who touched the lives of everyone around her with her kindness, warmth, and generous spirit.

As we navigate this profound loss, we want to honor Clair's memory and give her the beautiful farewell she deserve.

We are setting up this memorial fund to help cover the upcoming funeral expenses, and to support the family during this incredibly difficult transition.

How Your Support Helps:

Funeral Support Costs:

Ensuring a dignified final thanksgiving service

Outstanding Expenses:

Assisting the family with immediate financial burdens.

Helping her daughter Sharon and her children as they take time off to grieve.

No donation is too small, and every single contribution brings us closer to giving [Name] the tribute they deserve. If you are unable to donate financially, we completely understand and ask that you please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. Sharing this link with your network would also mean the world to us. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your love, prayers, and support during this time of grief. With love and gratitude, Sharon Bryan-Bates/

The Family of Enid Clair Blake-Bryan.

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