Honoring the Life of Celeste

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Celeste Montoya, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Celeste was a faithful servant of Christ whose love, kindness, and unwavering faith touched the lives of everyone who knew her. She was a remarkable woman who devoted herself to her family, friends, and community, always putting others before herself and sharing God's love through her actions.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Tito; her daughters, Jasmine and Jalen; her son, Ricky; and her eight beautiful grandchildren, who were the light of her life.

As our family navigates this difficult time, we are asking for support to help cover the expenses associated with giving Celeste the beautiful Celebration of Life she deserves. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help us honor her memory and alleviate the financial burden on the family.

If you are unable to donate, we ask that you please keep our family in your prayers and share this page with others.

Thank you for your love, support, and generosity during this time. We take comfort in knowing that Celeste is now resting peacefully in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.