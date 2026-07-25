Honoring the Life and Legacy of Deborah Kay Keener

Services will be held on July 12, 2026 at 2:00 PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah.





Our beloved Deborah Kay Keener went home with the Lord on June 28, 2026, we are coming together to prepare for her final expenses and a celebration of her beautiful life.





Every life Deborah has touched has been profoundly blessed by her radiant, selfless, and Christlike love. She is truly the strongest, most resilient woman, mother, and friend we know.

Let’s wrap Deborah and her family in our support during this sacred time. A donation of any amount—even just $5—will help us take care of her and ease the financial burden on her loved ones. When many friends come together, small gifts add up to a beautiful blessing. Thank you for your generosity, love, and prayers.





Watch here for changes...

https://www.larkinmortuary.com/obituary/view/deborah-keener/





Or here

https://www.didericksenmemorial.com/obituaries/deborah-keener





As the fundraiser coordinator for my mother in law Deborah for her final expenses as we celebrate her life and legacy we will use the funds for her Celebration of Life and potluck and support for her two sons Ryan and James directly...





Thank you