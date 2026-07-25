Honoring SSG (R) Queenita R. Martin

Hello everyone,

I hope you're all doing well.

I'm reaching out to ask for your support for one of our own, SFC (R) Rasheem Martin, who recently lost his beloved wife, SSG (R) Queenita R. Martin, after her courageous battle with cancer.

As many of us know, the military community is more than just coworkers—we're family. During times like these, we come together to lift each other up. We'd like to purchase a casket flower arrangement on behalf of Queenita's former coworkers as a way to honor her memory and let Rasheem know that he and his family are surrounded by love and support.

If you would like to contribute, any amount is greatly appreciated. There is absolutely no obligation. Most importantly, we ask that you keep Rasheem and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Thank you all for helping us show our love, respect, and support for the Martin family. Your kindness and generosity will mean more than words can express.