Honoring Roberts Memory and Helping His Family

On Memorial Day 2026, our family suffered a heartbreaking loss when Robert Sweeps became the victim of a senseless crime that took his life far too soon. The pain of losing him is something that words can hardly describe. Robert left behind a family who loved him deeply and who will forever miss his laughter, kindness, and presence in our lives.

Robert was the kind of person who could brighten a room simply by walking into it. He had a warm heart, a great sense of humor, and a way of making people feel welcome. He was not a perfect man—none of us are—but he was genuine, caring, and dependable. If you needed help, encouragement, or someone to stand by your side during difficult times, you could always count on Robert. He was a loving son, uncle, family member, and friend who touched the lives of so many people.

One of the things that made Robert so special was the love and support he gave to his family, especially his mother. He was always there when she needed him, helping in any way he could and making sure she was cared for. His absence has left a tremendous void not only in our hearts but also in the lives of those who depended on him every day.

When Robert passed away, our family was faced with the difficult reality that he did not have life insurance. During one of the most painful times of our lives, his nephew, Patrick Linton, along with his niece, Patricia Cole, and her husband, James Cole, came together and did everything they could to make sure Robert received the dignified and respectful funeral he deserved. Through determination, sacrifice, and the support of family and friends, we were able to raise enough money to cover half of the funeral expenses and begin the process of laying our beloved uncle to rest.

We are grateful that we were able to honor Robert's life and give him a proper farewell. Knowing that he has been laid to rest brings some comfort during this difficult journey. However, our family is still struggling with the remaining unpaid funeral expenses. While we have faith that we will find a way to overcome this challenge, just as we did when we first needed help, the financial burden adds another layer of stress to an already heartbreaking situation.

At the same time, we are doing our best to support Robert's mother as she navigates the devastating loss of her son. The emotional pain of losing Robert is immeasurable, and the financial responsibilities that remain only make this season of grief more difficult.

We ask that you keep our family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. Any support, kindness, or encouragement means more than words can express. Robert was loved beyond measure, and his memory will continue to live on through the many lives he touched. We will remember his smile, his laughter, his generosity, and the countless ways he showed up for the people he loved.

Though Robert's life was taken far too soon, the love he shared and the memories he created will remain in our hearts forever. He may be gone from our sight, but he will never be gone from our hearts.