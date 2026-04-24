Honoring Rebecca Kay Johnson

Funds raised will go to Allan Johnson to be used at his discretion for needs such as helping to cover the costs of the memorial service, making a donation in Rebecca's honor, or supporting Allan and his family with any other financial needs during this difficult time. Any support is appreciated.





Rebecca Kay Johnson, age 61 of Inman, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2026, surrounded by the love and warmth of her family. Born October 14, 1964, in San Jose California, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Beverly Zern. Rebecca proudly served in the US Navy where she met the love of her life. Rebecca will be remembered for her grace and devotion she held for her family and the quiet strength she offered to those around her. Her presence will be profoundly missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew her. She leaves behind her husband of 33 years, Allan Johnson, two children Kyle (Sarah) and Austin Johnson, two granddaughters Lainey and Emmie Johnson. She is survived by a brother Rod Zern and sister Robin Dahl. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Pam Murdock. The memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM Friday June 5th in the Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs, SC. The family will receive friends following the service.