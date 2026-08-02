Honoring Pernie and Brenda Walla by blessing Ava

For over 20 years, Pernie & Brenda Walla invested into their Camano Island-Stanwood community, and beyond.

On 4/17/23, Brenda transitioned to heaven and on 4/30/26 Pernie heard his heavenly calling.

Together their raised Brenda's granddaughter, Ava, from infancy to the present as their daughter.

We would like to welcome your investment into Ava's life in memory of how Pernie & Brenda invested into your life. They were loving family members, dear friends, mentors, sponsors, encouragers, golfing and biking aficionados, powerful singers, and literally the life of countless celebrations.

Ava will be the sole recipient of all funds received to cover Pernie's unknown medical expenses, memorial costs, as well as resources for living. Though she is "on her own" now at the age of 20, she has a small army of friends who love her deeply and will be encouraging her and guiding her as she mourns this deep loss and does her best to discover her new normal. Please join us in praying over her for God's blessing, peace and guidance.

This fund is being established by long time friends and recipients of so much love and encouragement from Pernie & Brenda. We will help Ava steward these gifts.

Thank you so much for investing Ava's future. We welcome you to please share what Pernie & Brenda meant to you so that Ava may carry your thoughts forward and be encouraged.

Sincerely, Steve & Lisa Anderson