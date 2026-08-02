Honoring Penny Boom

On July 30th my beautiful mother was taken from us long before any of us were ready to say goodbye, at the hands of the man she shared her life and youngest daughter Misty with. To say this was unexpected and beyond devastating is an understatement. The horrific nature of the events that occurred make it especially hard to fathom, I'm unsure how any of us are supposed to move on from this. My mom was loved by all who knew her and she loved so many of you within this community. At this time, we are unsure if she has any funds for final expenses until we can look through important paperwork at her home and we need to hire a biohazard cleaning crew asap. We were quoted 3-4000 for cleaning alone IF we wait for the business week, 6-8000 for an emergency weekend crew that could be here within 2 hours. Whether or not you're able to give financially at this time please be sure to lift our family, especially her 10 grandbabies and great grandson, in prayer as we navigate this together and try to console these little hearts while our own are deeply broken.