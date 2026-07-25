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Honoring Our Dad Big Ray Cremation & Memorial

Goal$4,200 USD
Raised$275 USD

Fundraiser created byNicole Simpson Abernethy

Honoring Our Dad Big Ray Cremation & Memorial

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Raymond Abernethy, a devoted father, proud grandfather, faithful servant of God, and true warrior of faith.


Raymond entered into the arms of his Savior surrounded by the love of his three children and his grandchildren. Though our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing that his race has been run and that he is now at peace in the presence of the Lord he loved so deeply.


Raymond had a remarkable gift for making people feel seen, valued, and loved. His kindness, unwavering faith, wisdom, and generous spirit left a lasting impact on nearly everyone he met. Whether through a helping hand, an encouraging word, or simply a meaningful conversation, he touched countless lives and leaves behind a legacy that will continue to live on through the people he inspired.


As his family prepares to celebrate his beautiful life and navigate the days ahead, we are asking for your support. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward Raymond’s Celebration of Life and help ease the financial burden on his children as they honor the father and grandfather they cherished so deeply.


If Raymond ever made you smile, encouraged you in your faith, lent a hand when you needed one, or simply left a lasting impression on your heart, we ask that you consider giving if you are able. If you cannot donate, please keep his family in your prayers and share this post so we can reach those whose lives he touched.


Thank you for helping us honor an extraordinary man whose faith never wavered, whose love knew no bounds, and whose legacy will live on for generations.


“A life measured not by the years we are given, but by the lives we touch. Raymond Abernethy touched countless hearts, and his love for God and his family will continue to shine through those he leaves behind.”


“Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:23

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