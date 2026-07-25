Honoring Our Dad, Andrew Espinoza





It is with broken hearts that we share the unexpected passing of our beloved father, Andrew Espinoza.





No matter how old you are, nothing prepares you for the pain of losing your dad. As we grieve this unimaginable loss, we are also faced with the difficult responsibility of making his final arrangements. Unfortunately, our dad did not have funeral or cremation plans in place, and we are doing everything we can to give him the simple, dignified farewell he deserves.





We are reaching out with humble hearts to ask for help covering the cost of his direct cremation and other final expenses. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward honoring our father's memory and easing the unexpected financial burden on our family.





Our dad was deeply loved, and we know he touched many lives throughout the years. We will forever cherish the memories, laughter, lessons, and love he gave us. While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing that his love will always remain with us.

If you are unable to donate, we completely understand. We would be so grateful if you would keep our family in your prayers and share this fundraiser with others.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support during one of the most difficult times in our lives.





With love and gratitude,

Jessica England & Nicole Espinoza

Daughters of Andrew Espinoza