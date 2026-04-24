Honoring My Sister Ana Gloria Torres





Our family is heartbroken by the loss of my beloved sister. She was much more than a sister to me—she was like a mother, always there with love, support, and guidance throughout my life.





As we prepare to lay her to rest, we have learned that the funeral and burial expenses we believed were covered are not. We are humbly asking for help to cover these unexpected costs and give her a dignified farewell.





Any contribution, no matter the amount, and your prayers are deeply appreciated. If you are unable to donate, sharing this message would mean a great deal to our family.





Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers during this difficult time.



