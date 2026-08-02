Honoring My Mother With A Personalized Memorial

In 2020 I lost my mother.





Since then I kept her ashes stored safely in the box they arrived in. At the time I wasn’t emotionally or financially ready for anything permanent.





I’m hoping to raise around $200 to purchase a personalized memorial piece of her whether it be an urn, memorial display, or memorial keepsakes for my siblings and I.





Nothing too extravagant, I just want something intentional that feels like her.





Thank you for reading 🫶🏼