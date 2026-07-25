Honoring My Father and Keeping Our Family Afloat

My world changed forever with the passing of my father. He wasn't just the heart of our family; he was our sole provider. While we are trying to process the immense grief of losing him, we have been hit with a harsh reality: without his income, we are on the verge of losing everything. I'm raising my 3 grandkids.

​My dad worked hard to take care of us, but his life insurance policy was unfortunately not enough to cover the final funeral expenses. I am now struggling to honor his memory while facing the immediate threat of losing our basic necessities.I am reaching out to our community because I am at a breaking point. Your donations will go directly toward:

​The Funeral Balance: Making sure my father’s final arrangements are settled. ​Utilities: Our electricity is scheduled for shut-off in just a few days.

​Transportation: Our car payment is past due, and losing our vehicle would make it impossible to move forward or handle the many errands required when settling an estate. We know that times are tough for everyone. If you cannot donate, please consider:

​Sharing this link: A post to your Facebook or a text to a friend makes a huge difference. ​Prayers: We need strength and peace as we navigate these next few weeks. ​Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and for helping us through the hardest chapter of our lives.



