Honoring My Dad After Cancer and a Family Tragedy

My dad recently passed away after a long and painful battle with colon cancer that had spread to his bones. I’m doing everything I can to take care of his final arrangements, but the cost of his funeral and cremation is more than I can manage on my own, I was only able to come up with $1500. The total amount still needed is $4,000–$5,000.





My dad didn’t leave anything behind financially, not because he didn’t care or didn’t plan, but because our family faced financial hardship and then heartbreak. In 2022, we lost my sister, Dad spent what little savings he had to give her a beautiful funeral and burial. He loved deeply, even when it cost him everything. Losing her broke him in ways he never fully recovered from.





Even through his own suffering, he held onto faith in his quiet way. And now, as I try to honor him the same way he honored her, I’m trusting God and community to help provide what I can’t carry alone.





If you feel led to give, share, or pray, it means more than I can express. Every bit helps lighten this burden, and every share helps this reach someone who might be able to support. Your kindness is a blessing during a very heavy season, and I believe God uses moments like this to remind us we’re not alone.





Thank you for helping me give my dad the peaceful, dignified rest he deserves.



