HONORING MEMORY OF FRANCINE BURCHAM DEROSA

Our beloved Francine Burcham Derosa





My name is Patty Kavesky. Some may know me as softball Patty. I want to start this with my condolences to the family and friends of Francine Burcham Derosa. Frannie, as she was known to many. Has lived a life of happiness, free willy spirit, and wanting nothing more but to make her family happy and proud. Her amazing dad, Stanley, sister Jodi, and son Michael are the only biological family she has left. They are struggling at this time to process this sudden loss. She loved all of her friends and never was there a person that she considered a stranger. She loved skating at Sunshine Skateway with all of her loved ones and friends. She loved riding motorcycles after years of us venturing out. SHE WAS A BEAUTIFUL FREE WILLY BUTTERFLY.

Christ has decided it was her day of calling and she has now risen into paradise. Though we should never question why so young, all we can do is smile and say "until we meet again". With that being said , I'm asking all of our family, friends, and loved ones for your support right now to lesson the burden on the family for her cremation and celebration of life. So that they may remember her with love, happiness, and without stress.

So if any of you are able to donate even on dollar to my mission for peace and serenity for the family, I would greatly appreciate it. All the proceeds are going directly to the family listed on this page.

Please help us make this ascension to paradise one that is filled with love.

Friends may come, friends may go, friends may frolic off you know, but friends will be friends through thick and thin till we meet in paradise again. Love you, my friend. Always and forever. "FLY HIGH BUTTERFLY" 🦋





"Until we meet again in paradise."

Thank you in advance to anyone who can help to make this mission complete.





Long live Francine Burcham Derosa 🦋⛅🕊️