Honoring Meagan Together

UPDATE 5/8/26 Meagan passed away in the early hours today. We are so saddened by this news, but have comfort knowing that she’s no longer in pain. Please pray for our family during this difficult time. We love you so much Meagan.





My beloved cousin, Meagan, is facing the unimaginable reality of saying goodbye far too soon after a courageous battle with cancer. As her family surrounds her with love during these precious final days, we are asking for support to help ease the burden she leaves behind for her children and loved ones.





Anyone who knows Meagan knows her greatest joy in life has always been her children. Even while fighting cancer, her focus remained on making memories with them, loving them fiercely, and trying to prepare them for a future without her physical presence. No child should have to face losing their mother while also carrying the weight of financial uncertainty.





We are creating this fundraiser to help provide support for her children in the difficult days ahead, as well as assist with funeral, memorial, and end-of-life expenses. Our hope is to give her family the ability to focus on love, healing, and being together without the overwhelming stress of financial hardship.





Every donation, prayer, share, and kind word means more than we can express. If you are unable to give financially, we ask that you please continue to keep Meagan, her children, and our entire family in your thoughts and prayers during this heartbreaking time.





Thank you for helping us honor her life, her love, and the beautiful legacy she leaves behind through her children.



