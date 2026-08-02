Honoring Marguerite Inez Rader (Kemplin)

Our hearts are heavy as we announce the passing of my sister, Marguerite Inez Rader (Kemplin). Born on October 13, 1967, Marguerite left us too soon on June 5, 2026. She was a deeply loved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

She leaves behind two sons and eight cherished grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. Her friends and family are stepping forward to help organize a beautiful memorial service that reflects the lives she touched.

We want to give Marguerite the dignified farewell she truly deserves. Because her passing was sudden, we are asking for the support of our community, friends, and family to help with the costs of a "Celebration of Life" memorial to honor Marguerite on June 27, 2026.

Any contribution, no matter the size, will go directly toward her final expenses and supporting her sons and grandchildren through this incredibly difficult transition. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this page and keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, love, and support during this time of grief.