Honoring Malachi

Our hearts are heavy as we prepare to say goodbye to our beloved Malachi. At only 24 years old, he spent 4 years courageously fighting for his life. Despite enduring two liver transplants and countless medical challenges and hospital stays, his battle has come to an end.





Throughout his journey, Malachi showed incredible strength, resilience, and faith. He remained kind while being in immense pain. Malachi was the gentlest giant who has touched so many lives. We are devastated, yet find comfort in knowing that his hope was firmly rooted in Christ and that he is now at peace in the presence of Jesus.





As the family prepares for the heartbreaking reality of saying goodbye, we are asking for help with funeral, memorial, and final expenses. The emotional and financial burden is overwhelming. Any donation, no matter the amount, will help us honor Malachi while easing the financial strain on our family during this difficult time.





If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your prayers. We are so thankful for our wonderful community of family and friends - near and far. May the Lord bless you and keep you.