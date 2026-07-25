We are heartbroken to share the sudden and unexpected passing of our dear friend and coworker, Keisha. She was taken from us far too soon, leaving behind a grieving family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched.





Keisha was the kind of person you never forget. Always full of energy, willing to step in and help, and deeply committed to serving others. Whether she was serving our community through the fire department, helping people heal through her IV lab, or simply being a loyal friend, she brought strength, humor, and compassion into every room she entered.





As a firefighter, Keisha dedicated her life to protecting and caring for others. Now, we are coming together to support the people she loved most during this incredibly difficult time.





We are raising funds to help her family cover funeral expenses and ease the financial burden as they navigate this heartbreaking loss. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly toward honoring Keisha’s life and supporting her son and family.





If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this message and keeping her loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.





Thank you for helping us celebrate Keisha’s life and support her family when they need it most. Broward County Firefighters Benevolent 🌹





Hello. This is Keisha's Son, Tristan. We are all astounded by the great amount of support and love Keisha has on her side. Even in death, she still provides for us. Thank you all!